BRIEF-Everland pcl posts qtrly net loss 80.6 million baht
* Qtrly net loss 80.6 million baht versus loss of 50 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 12 Fullshare Holdings Ltd
* Subscriber (as subscriber) and csgcl (as issuer) entered into subscription agreement
* Deal for at subscription price of hk$0.52 per new csgcl share
* Subscriber Five Seasons Xiv Limited and issuer Csgcl (China Saite Group Company Limited)
* Csgcl has agreed to issue, and subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for, 203.8 million new csgcl shares
* Aggregate nominal value of new csgcl shares under subscription will be hk$20.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 15 The European Central Bank's bonds-for-cash scheme, through which government debt bought as part of the ECB's 2.3 trillion euros stimulus programme is lent out against cash, has yet to reach even half its maximum size, ECB data showed on Monday.