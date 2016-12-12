UPDATE 4-Gunfire rocks Ivory Coast cities as mutiny gathers pace
* Unrest in world's top cocoa producer sends futures higher (Recasts with quote, detail, Eurobond spread)
Dec 12 Northern Lion Gold Corp
* Northern lion gold - as per transactions, co would issue up to 1.9 million shares at price of $260,000 per share to certain directors, consultants of co
* Northern lion announces shares for debt transactions
* Northern lion gold - co to issue 1.9 million shares in connection with settlement of up to $0.14 of debt relating to unpaid director, consulting fees, expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unrest in world's top cocoa producer sends futures higher (Recasts with quote, detail, Eurobond spread)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.43 pct, S&P 0.52 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)