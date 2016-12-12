BRIEF-Genomed Q1 net profit lowers to 173,396 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 173,396 ZLOTYS VERSUS 176,667 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Guangdong Kanghua Healthcare Co Ltd :
* Kanghua hospital, unit has entered into december 2016 loan agreement with zhonglian cardiovascular hospital
* Lender agreed to grant to zhonglian cardiovascular hospital, as borrower, an unsecured loan facility in amount of rmb50 million
* Q1 INCOME BEFORE TAXES EUR 5.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.8 MILLION YEAR AGO