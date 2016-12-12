Dec 12 Netapp Inc

* Says entered into a senior unsecured credit agreement

* Says credit agreement provides for a $600 million revolving unsecured credit facility - sec filing

* Proceeds of loans may be used by company as liquidity support for its commercial paper program

* Facility provides for expansion option allowing company to request of up to an additional $300 million

* Facility matures on December 12, 2021, with an option for company to extend maturity date for two additional 1-year periods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)