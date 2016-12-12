EU mergers and takeovers (May 15)
BRUSSELS, May 15 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Dec 12 Netapp Inc
* Says entered into a senior unsecured credit agreement
* Says credit agreement provides for a $600 million revolving unsecured credit facility - sec filing
* Proceeds of loans may be used by company as liquidity support for its commercial paper program
* Facility provides for expansion option allowing company to request of up to an additional $300 million
* Facility matures on December 12, 2021, with an option for company to extend maturity date for two additional 1-year periods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRUSSELS, May 15 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
NEW YORK, May 15 A former co-head of Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk was charged by a U.S. regulator on Monday with fraud for lying to customers about bond prices, in order to boost profit.