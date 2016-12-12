Dec 12 China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Ltd

* Placees to subscribe for up to 100 million new shares at a price of hk$10.00 per placing share

* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent

* Company has appointed placing agent as its placing agent to procure not less than six placees

* Gross proceeds and net proceeds arising from placing estimated to be hk$1 billion and hk$994 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: