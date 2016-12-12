BRIEF-Efix Dom Maklerski Q1 net loss shrinks to 536,895 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 536,895 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 602,525 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Fitch:
* Fitch says UK banks resilient, but macro environment more negative
* Our UK GDP growth forecasts are materially weaker than before Brexit vote
* Says uncertainty about path of Brexit and progress of negotiations will weigh on economy
* Says outlook is negative due to more challenging economic environment generated by Brexit
* Says believe cost control will remain high priority for 2017 as UK banks cope with economic pressures and structural changes
* Says UK banking sector is undergoing major structural reforms, which will add to costs until at least 2018 Source text for Eikon:
* Q1 NET LOSS 536,895 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 602,525 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained PJSC Asian-Pacific Bank's (APB) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'CCC' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At the same time, the agency downgraded APB's Viability Rating (VR) to 'f' from 'ccc'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade of APB's VR to 'f' reflects Fitch's view that the bank has a material capital