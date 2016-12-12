Fitch Affirms Tenneco's Secured Term Loan at 'BBB-/RR1'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+' to Tenneco Automotive Operating Company (TAOC), the principal operating subsidiary of Tenneco Inc. (TEN). In addition, Fitch has affirmed the company's $400 million term loan A rating at 'BBB-/RR1'. The primary borrower on the term loan A has migrated to TAOC from TEN. A full list of ratings for TEN and TAOC is included at the end of this