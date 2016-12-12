Dec 12 Zebra Technologies Corp :

* On December 6, company entered into second refinancing amendment that amended credit agreement, dated as of Oct 27, 2014 - SEC filing

* Term loan maturity date of October 27, 2021 remains unchanged

* Amendment reduced interest rate for Eurocurrency loans that are term loans from 3.25% plus LIBOR to 2.50% plus LIBOR