BRIEF-Genomed Q1 net profit lowers to 173,396 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 173,396 ZLOTYS VERSUS 176,667 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Active Biotech AB says:
* Active biotech's rights issue completed
* Active biotech ab says approximately 96 percent of shares offered, were subscribed for with subscription rights
* Active biotech ab says through rights issue, active biotech receives proceeds amounting to approximately sek 55 million, before issue expenses
* Trading in the new shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to commence on or about 27 December
* Q1 INCOME BEFORE TAXES EUR 5.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.8 MILLION YEAR AGO