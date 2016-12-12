Dec 12 Source: Fitch

* Fitch says battle for customers persists in 2017 for U.S. retail, restaurants

* Fitch says U.S. retailers and restaurants will continue to face a competitive environment in 2017 as they navigate changing customer preferences

* Fitch on U.S. retail, restaurants says projects U.S. Retail sales, excluding automobiles and gasoline, to grow 3%-4% in 2017

* Fitch on U.S. retail, restaurants says restaurant companies will also see market share shifts in 2017

* Fitch on U.S. Retail and restaurants says expects food away from home sales to increase 4% in 2017, slightly lower than 5% projected for 2016

* Fitch on U.S. retail, restaurants says it believes Mcdonald's Corp. will continue to lose market share in U.S. due to heightened competition Source text for Eikon: