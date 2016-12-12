BRIEF-Efix Dom Maklerski Q1 net loss shrinks to 536,895 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 536,895 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 602,525 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Investis Holding SA :
* Acquisition of Hauswartprofis, with annual revenues of around 18 million Swiss francs ($17.72 million)and 240 employees, to take place as at 1 January 2017
* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price
* Investis acquires Hauswartprofis and gradually expands real estate services segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0156 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET LOSS 536,895 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 602,525 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained PJSC Asian-Pacific Bank's (APB) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'CCC' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At the same time, the agency downgraded APB's Viability Rating (VR) to 'f' from 'ccc'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade of APB's VR to 'f' reflects Fitch's view that the bank has a material capital