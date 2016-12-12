BRIEF-Genomed Q1 net profit lowers to 173,396 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 173,396 ZLOTYS VERSUS 176,667 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Curetis NV :
* Curetis obtains European Investment Bank (EIB) debt financing totaling up to 25 million euros ($26.49 million) to further expand its diagnostic platform
* EIB provides 10 million euros immediately, with a further 15 million euros available upon meeting certain milestones
* Financing allows strategic expansion and further development of Unyvero platform
* Q1 INCOME BEFORE TAXES EUR 5.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.8 MILLION YEAR AGO