Dec 12 Curetis NV :

* Curetis obtains European Investment Bank (EIB) debt financing totaling up to 25 million euros ($26.49 million) to further expand its diagnostic platform

* EIB provides 10 million euros immediately, with a further 15 million euros available upon meeting certain milestones

* Financing allows strategic expansion and further development of Unyvero platform