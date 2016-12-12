Dec 12 Bellevue Group AG

* Extraordinary impairment of 10 million Swiss francs ($9.85 million) on goodwill and write-down of 0.2 million francs on intangible assets of Bank am Bellevue

* Reports results as of November 2016 (before extraordinary value adjustments and amortization): net profit of 6.5 million Swiss francs, operating profit of 11.6 mln francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0153 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)