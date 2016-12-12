Dec 12 HWA AG :

* HWA AG will not achieve 2016 annual targets

* According to today's estimates, will not achieve lower range of the EBIT margin for FY 2016

* HWA will continue to increase its sales in 2016

* The reasons for outlook change are mainly due to the planned projects for the year 2016, which will be no longer fully completed this year