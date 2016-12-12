BRIEF-Genomed Q1 net profit lowers to 173,396 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 173,396 ZLOTYS VERSUS 176,667 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Pharmstandard :
* Says Augment Investment Limited received 100 percent stake in company as a result of buy-out offer
* Augment Investment Limited holds 96.2 percent Pharmstandard's shares directly and 3.8 percent indirectly through Farmstandart-Leksredstva Source text - bit.ly/2hlLZ0c
* Q1 INCOME BEFORE TAXES EUR 5.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.8 MILLION YEAR AGO