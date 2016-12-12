Dec 12 Pharmstandard :

* Says Augment Investment Limited received 100 percent stake in company as a result of buy-out offer

* Augment Investment Limited holds 96.2 percent Pharmstandard's shares directly and 3.8 percent indirectly through Farmstandart-Leksredstva Source text - bit.ly/2hlLZ0c

