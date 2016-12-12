BRIEF-Genomed Q1 net profit lowers to 173,396 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 173,396 ZLOTYS VERSUS 176,667 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Amplifon SpA :
* Ugo Giorcelli resigns from his position as CFO
* Ugo Giorcelli to continue to serve as and maintain the responsibilities of CFO and officer responsible for the preparation of corporate financial reports of the company until the Board meeting scheduled for Feb. 28, 2017
* Q1 INCOME BEFORE TAXES EUR 5.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.8 MILLION YEAR AGO