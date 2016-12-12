Dec 12 Roodmicrotec N.V. :

* Has secured two significant new contracts which are expected to increase its forward order book by at least 5.0 million euros ($5.32 million) spread over next 10 years

* Company expects to book 4.5 million euros in orders with an industrial and automotive client, and is to be allocated 850,000 euros of EU and German public funds for a joint technology project, out to 2019

* New supply chain management contract signed by Roodmicrotec will start in early 2017 with an initial order of 100,000 euros

* Subsequent orders are expected to generate at least 4.4 million euros in additional revenue over 10-years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9399 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)