Dec 12 Roodmicrotec N.V. :
* Has secured two significant new contracts which are expected to increase its forward order
book by at least 5.0 million euros ($5.32 million) spread over next 10 years
* Company expects to book 4.5 million euros in orders with an industrial and automotive
client, and is to be allocated 850,000 euros of EU and German public funds for a joint
technology project, out to 2019
* New supply chain management contract signed by Roodmicrotec will start in early 2017 with
an initial order of 100,000 euros
* Subsequent orders are expected to generate at least 4.4 million euros in additional
revenue over 10-years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9399 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)