Dec 12 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp :

* Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp- on December 8, 2016 co and units entered into an amendment to its existing master repurchase agreement- sec filing

* Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp- Citibank facility amendment extends initial maturity date of facility to december 10, 2018

* Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp- maturity date of facility is subject to three one-year extension options