Dec 13 (Reuters) -
* Cifi Hold Gp-voluntary Announcement
* Shanghai land transaction affairs center made public
notice stating that co's unit applied for tender of land use
rights
* Shanghai Xubei is currently considering to initiate an
objection appeal to relevant authority
* Unit submitted its application to participate in tender
for land and paid amount of rmb374 million as security deposit
* Foregoing will have no material adverse impact on overall
business operation, financial condition and financial
performance of group
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: