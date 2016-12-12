BRIEF-Sino-Global Shipping America posts qtrly EPS of $0.14
* Sino-Global announces fiscal year 2017 third quarter financial results; highlighted by a 134.1 pct increase in total revenue and stronger balance sheet and more free cash flow
Dec 12 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Supernus Pharma - U.S. Court Of Appeals for federal circuit affirmed district court's decision actavis infringed two Oxtellar XR Orange Book patents
* Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc - U.S. Court of Appeals also affirmed district court's decision that all three Oxtellar XR Orange Book patents are valid
SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 A U.S. judge granted a partial injunction against Uber Technologies Inc in a high-profile trade secrets case with Alphabet's Waymo self-driving car unit, ordering Uber to promptly return any Waymo files downloaded by a former Waymo engineer.