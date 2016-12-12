Dec 12 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Supernus Pharma - U.S. Court Of Appeals for federal circuit affirmed district court's decision actavis infringed two Oxtellar XR Orange Book patents

* Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc - U.S. Court of Appeals also affirmed district court's decision that all three Oxtellar XR Orange Book patents are valid

