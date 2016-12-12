Dec 13 Kiwi Property Group Ltd -
* Kiwi Property proposes partnership with NPT
* Advises that it put a non-binding and confidential
strategic partnership proposal to NPT Limited
* Proposal put in early September 2016 and that proposal is
one of four considered by NPT and independent adviser
Northington Partners
* Kiwi Property would become a cornerstone investor in NPT
with a shareholding of up to 19.9%
* Selling North City Shopping Centre and Majestic Centre to
NPT for cash and npt shares, for a total consideration of NZ$230
million
* NPT raising about NZ$100 million of equity from
shareholders, as well as issuing about NZ$50 million of new
shares to Kiwi Property, to fund transaction
* Kiwi Property assuming management of NPT with a payment to
NPT of NZ$6 million
* Kiwi Property has consulted with certain major
shareholders of NPT and it now intends to proceed with its
proposal
* All figures in NZ$
