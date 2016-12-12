Dec 13 Nikkei

* TSI Holdings' operating profit likely grew 150% on the year to slightly more than 4 billion yen in March-November - Nikkei

* TSI's operating profit seen up 180% to 3 billion yen for the fy ending feb 2017; sales are projected to drop 1% to 166 billion yen- Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2gtn0DM) Further company coverage: