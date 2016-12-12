BRIEF-Fujian Nuoqi appoints Xu Hai Ying as executive director
* Ding Canyang shall retire from office as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 13 Nikkei
* TSI Holdings' operating profit likely grew 150% on the year to slightly more than 4 billion yen in March-November - Nikkei
* TSI's operating profit seen up 180% to 3 billion yen for the fy ending feb 2017; sales are projected to drop 1% to 166 billion yen- Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2gtn0DM) Further company coverage:
* Ding Canyang shall retire from office as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 15 Police in the Italian regions of Lombardy and Sicily arrested 15 people and put four management offices of supermarket chain Lidl under state control on Monday as part of a swoop on a mafia gang.