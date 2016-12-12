BAML debt market veteran Tempelman retires
LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - Marc Tempelman, vice-chairman of capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, is retiring from the bank, according to a market source.
Dec 12 Hancock Holding Co :
* Hancock Holding Co - commenced an underwritten public offering of 5 million shares of its common stock Source text - bit.ly/2hmm2h0 Further company coverage:
May 15 Pacific Century Regional Developments Ltd :