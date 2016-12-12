BRIEF-Sino-Global Shipping America posts qtrly EPS of $0.14
* Sino-Global announces fiscal year 2017 third quarter financial results; highlighted by a 134.1 pct increase in total revenue and stronger balance sheet and more free cash flow
Dec 12 Jetblue Airways Corp :
* Load factor for November 2016 was 85.4 percent, an increase of 1.5 points from November 2015
* Jetblue Airways Corp- for Q4 of 2016, RASM is expected to decrease between one and two percent year over year- sec filing
* Jetblue Airways Corp - Jetblue's Nov preliminary completion factor was 99.8 percent and its on-time performance was 84.3 percent
* Jetblue Airways - Dec RASM is expected to be positively impacted by about one percent by incentive payments related to cobrand credit card agreement
* Jetblue Airways Corp- traffic in november increased 7.1 percent from November 2015, on a capacity increase of 5.2 percent
* Jetblue Airways Corp - Jetblue's preliminary revenue per available seat mile (rasm) for month of november was approximately unchanged year over year Source text - bit.ly/2gF39F8 Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 A U.S. judge granted a partial injunction against Uber Technologies Inc in a high-profile trade secrets case with Alphabet's Waymo self-driving car unit, ordering Uber to promptly return any Waymo files downloaded by a former Waymo engineer.