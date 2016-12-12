Dec 12 Jetblue Airways Corp :

* Load factor for November 2016 was 85.4 percent, an increase of 1.5 points from November 2015

* Jetblue Airways Corp- for Q4 of 2016, RASM is expected to decrease between one and two percent year over year- sec filing

* Jetblue Airways Corp - Jetblue's Nov preliminary completion factor was 99.8 percent and its on-time performance was 84.3 percent

* Jetblue Airways - Dec RASM is expected to be positively impacted by about one percent by incentive payments related to cobrand credit card agreement

* Jetblue Airways Corp- traffic in november increased 7.1 percent from November 2015, on a capacity increase of 5.2 percent

* Jetblue Airways Corp - Jetblue's preliminary revenue per available seat mile (rasm) for month of november was approximately unchanged year over year