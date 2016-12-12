BRIEF-Sino-Global Shipping America posts qtrly EPS of $0.14
* Sino-Global announces fiscal year 2017 third quarter financial results; highlighted by a 134.1 pct increase in total revenue and stronger balance sheet and more free cash flow
Dec 12 Quest Diagnostics Inc
* Quest Diagnostics Inc - investigating an unauthorized third-party intrusion into an internet application on its network.
* Quest Diagnostics Inc - investigation is ongoing and unauthorized intrusion has been reported to law enforcement
* Quest Diagnostics Inc - accessed data included name, date of birth, lab results, and in some instances, telephone numbers
* Quest Diagnostics provides notice of data security incident
* Quest Diagnostics Inc - company provided notice to individuals whose accounts have been affected
* Quest - On Nov 26 unauthorized third party accessed internet application and obtained protected health information of approximately 34,000 individuals
* Quest Diagnostics Inc - accessed information did not include social security numbers, credit card information, insurance or other financial information Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sino-Global announces fiscal year 2017 third quarter financial results; highlighted by a 134.1 pct increase in total revenue and stronger balance sheet and more free cash flow
SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 A U.S. judge granted a partial injunction against Uber Technologies Inc in a high-profile trade secrets case with Alphabet's Waymo self-driving car unit, ordering Uber to promptly return any Waymo files downloaded by a former Waymo engineer.