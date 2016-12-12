Dec 12 Quest Diagnostics Inc

* Quest Diagnostics Inc - investigating an unauthorized third-party intrusion into an internet application on its network.

* Quest Diagnostics Inc - investigation is ongoing and unauthorized intrusion has been reported to law enforcement

* Quest Diagnostics Inc - accessed data included name, date of birth, lab results, and in some instances, telephone numbers

* Quest Diagnostics provides notice of data security incident

* Quest Diagnostics Inc - company provided notice to individuals whose accounts have been affected

* Quest - On Nov 26 unauthorized third party accessed internet application and obtained protected health information of approximately 34,000 individuals

* Quest Diagnostics Inc - accessed information did not include social security numbers, credit card information, insurance or other financial information