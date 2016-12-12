Dec 12 Southcross Energy Partners Lp :

* Southcross Energy Partners - on Dec 9, 2016, co entered into limited waiver agreement, fourth amendment to third amended revolving credit agreement

* Southcross Energy - deadline to fund equity contribution to cure financial covenant default under credit deal for quarter ended Sept 30 extended to Jan 12,2017 Source text - bit.ly/2gFiSDV