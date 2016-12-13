Dec 12 (Reuters) -
* Moody's: 2017 outlook for banks in Asia Pacific negative,
amid asset quality and profitability challenges
* Moody's: property price increases in parts of Asia Pacific
will further amplify credit risk for the banks
* Moody's: Asian Pacific banks' generally strong
profitability will continue to be pressured by higher credit
costs
* Moody's: foreign private capital flows will remain
volatile in emerging Asia, pressuring domestic currencies,
weakening operating conditions for banks
Source text: bit.ly/2hmGxdu