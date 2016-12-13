BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 12 Moody's on China's state owned enterprises:
* China's SOE reform to continue at gradual pace; credit implications vary across sectors
* gradual reforms would be positive for China if they resulted in shift in credit allocation towards higher productivity sectors
* says reform measures will have mixed credit implications in the longer term for the sovereign, banks and corporates
* in the banking sector, expects SOE reform will have a mildly negative impact in the short term
* credit implications for the sovereign remain as yet uncertain Source text for Eikon:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing