BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 12 Moody's on Chinese banks:
* Chinese banks face increasing risks in asset quality and rising financial sector interconnectedness
* another source of risk is rising level of interconnectedness that is occurring between formal banking and shadow banking
* overall liquidity for the banking system will remain stable Source text for Eikon: ]
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing