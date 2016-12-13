Dec 13 Old mutual plc
And Enters Into A Repurchase Agreement With Old Mutual Plc
* Proceeds to Old Mutual from proposed offering and
repurchase agreement are expected to be used for general
corporate purposes
* BofA Merrill lynch, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Citigroup,
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Evercore ISI are acting
as joint bookrunning managers for offering
* Om Asset Management Plc ("omam") has launched a public
offering of 13 million of its ordinary shares
* Ordinary shares are being offered by Old Mutual, through
its wholly owned subsidiary, OM Group (UK) limited
* Underwriters also have a 30-day option to purchase up to
an additional 1.95 million ordinary shares at public offering
price
* Omam agreed to repurchase 6 million ordinary shares
directly from OM Group
* Old Mutual intends to continue reduction of its holdings
in omam in an orderly manner which balances value, cost, time,
and risk
