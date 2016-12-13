Dec 13 Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd :

* Sept quarter net loss 1.38 billion rupees

* Sept quarter total income from operations 9.06 billion rupees

* Net loss in sept quarter last year was 2.83 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 8.01 billion rupees