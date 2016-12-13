Dec 13 Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd :

* sept quarter net profit 120.3 million rupees

* net profit in sept quarter was 261.4 million million rupees last year as per ind-as; total revenue was 328.6 million rupees

* sept quarter total revenue 350.5 million rupees Source text (bit.ly/2hzkuRr) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)