Dec 13 CVS Group Plc :
* Intention to conduct a placing of up to approximately
3,019,500 new ordinary shares of 0.2 pence each in company
* Placing expected at a price expected to be not less than
1000p per placing share
* Expected minimum placing price represents a discount of
not more than 3.85 percent to closing price on Dec. 12, 2016
* Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated
bookbuild, which will be launched immediately following this
announcement
* Anticipated that placing will raise approximately £30
million before expenses
