Dec 13 Anheuser Busch Inbev SA :

* Anheuser-Busch Inbev to sell former SABMiller's Central and Eastern European business to Asahi

* In connection with its business combination with SABMiller Limited (formerly SABMiller PLC) AB Inbev had made commitments to the European Commission ("EC") to sell the CEE Business.

* To sell businesses formerly owned by SABMiller Limited in Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary And Romania for an agreed enterprise value of 7.3 billion euros ($7.77 billion)

* Closing is expected to take place in the first half of 2017 and shareholders will be updated in due course

* Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Lazard Frères & Co. LLC are acting as financial advisers to AB Inbev in connection with this transaction

* Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Lazard Frères & Co. LLC are acting as financial advisers to AB Inbev in connection with this transaction

* The disposal process has been carried out under the supervision of Mazars LLP in their role as EC monitoring trustee