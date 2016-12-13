Dec 13 Anheuser Busch Inbev SA :
* Anheuser-Busch Inbev to sell former SABMiller's Central and Eastern European business to
Asahi
* In connection with its business combination with SABMiller Limited (formerly SABMiller
PLC) AB Inbev had made commitments to the European Commission ("EC") to sell the CEE Business.
* To sell businesses formerly owned by SABMiller Limited in Poland, Czech Republic,
Slovakia, Hungary And Romania for an agreed enterprise value of 7.3 billion euros ($7.77
billion)
* Closing is expected to take place in the first half of 2017 and shareholders will be
updated in due course
* Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Lazard Frères & Co. LLC are acting as financial advisers
to AB Inbev in connection with this transaction
* The disposal process has been carried out under the supervision of Mazars LLP in their
role as EC monitoring trustee
($1 = 0.9398 euros)
