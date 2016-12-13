Dec 13 Omaxe Ltd :

* Sept quarter consol net profit 236.9 million rupees

* Sept quarter consol net sales 3.22 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 123.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; Consol net sales was 2.97 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2hsxXHO Further company coverage: