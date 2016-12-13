US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Dec 13 Omaxe Ltd :
* Sept quarter consol net profit 236.9 million rupees
* Sept quarter consol net sales 3.22 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 123.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; Consol net sales was 2.97 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2hsxXHO Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)