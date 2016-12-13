Dec 13 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Amendment extended date on which co must begin making amortization payments under loan agreement from April 1, 2018 to Jan 1, 2019

* Amendment increased amount co may borrow by $10.0 million, from up to $40.0 million to up to $50.0 million in multiple tranches

* On Dec 12, co and Paratek Pharma, entered into an amendment to loan and security agreement dated sept 30, 2015-SEC filing