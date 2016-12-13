Dec 13 Reven Housing Reit Inc -
* Deal for purchase of portfolio of 72 single-family homes
located in birmingham, alabama from easy rentals
* Agreement provides for a deposit of $55,000 within 5
business days of execution of agreement
* Reven housing reit - on dec 9, co entered into a single
family homes real estate purchase and sale agreement with easy
rentals, llc - sec filing
* Total contract purchase price for the 72 properties is
$5.55 million
Source text: [bit.ly/2hpSmNj]
