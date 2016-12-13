Dec 13 Sage Therapeutics Inc

* Essential tremor study is anticipated to report results in second half of 2017

* Sage Therapeutics announces initiation of Phase 2 clinical development for SAGE-217 in movement disorders

* Sage Therapeutics - top-line results from part a open-label study in Parkinson's disease are expected in first half of 2017

* Also plans to initiate Phase 2 clinical trials of SAGE-217 in two mood disorders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: