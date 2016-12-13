Dec 13 Coal India Ltd

* Coal India Ltd - consol sept quarter net profit 6 billion rupees

* Coal India Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter consol profit was 22.95 billion rupees

* Coal India Ltd - consol sept quarter net sales 156.45 billion rupees

* Coal India Ltd - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 26.54 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol net sales was 169.58 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2hhSmBn) Further company coverage: