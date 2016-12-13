BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 13 Fullshare Holdings Ltd
* Placing agent agreed to place 40 million new c&d shares to subscriber at hk$3.97 per c&d share for hk$158.8 million under c&d placing
* Unit Viewforth Ltd, Unit Baoqiao Partners Capital and placing agent of C&D international investment group agreed to place C&D shares to subscriber
* Viewforth , Baoqiao Partners Capital as placing agent of C&D Interest'l Investment to place C&D shares to Viewforth (clarifies name of subscriber) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing