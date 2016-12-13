US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Dec 13 Essar Shipping Ltd
* Sept quarter loss 619.5 million rupees versus loss 407.9 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter total income from operations 1.61 billion rupees versus 2.01 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2hpClah Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)