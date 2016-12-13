Dec 13 Uranium One Investments Inc :

* Decides to redeem its only issue of $300 million eurobonds ahead of time

* Redemption was scheduled for 2018

* Terms of issue allow to redeem bonds partially or in full starting from Dec. 13 for the price equal to 103.125 pct of nominal value

* After partial redemption of eurobonds there is $210 million left in circulation in 2016