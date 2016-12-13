UPDATE 2-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
Dec 13 Alaska Air Group Inc -
* Sees Q4 cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items 8.54¢ - 8.59¢
* Sees Q4 capacity 10.63 billion - 10.68 billion
* Consolidated nonoperating expense will be about $8 million in q4 as a result of debt incurred to fund the pending Virgin America acquisition Source text: [bit.ly/2hItwaT] Further company coverage:
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)