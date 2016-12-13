Dec 13 Alaska Air Group Inc -

* Sees Q4 cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items 8.54¢ - 8.59¢

* Sees Q4 capacity 10.63 billion - 10.68 billion

* Consolidated nonoperating expense will be about $8 million in q4 as a result of debt incurred to fund the pending Virgin America acquisition