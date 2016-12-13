Dec 13 Pratibha Industries Ltd :

* consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 117.1 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total income was 8.74 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol net loss 713.6 million rupees

* Sept quarter consol total income 3.35 billion rupees