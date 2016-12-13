UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Dec 13 3M Co :
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $8.17, revenue view $30.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2016 full-year earnings per share estimated to be at low-end of $8.15 to $8.20 range
* Sees 2016 revenue to be $30.2 billion Further company coverage:
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
RIYADH, May 20 A U.S.-Saudi arms deal to be signed on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, an official statement about the deal said.