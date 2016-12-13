Dec 13 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals inc - we anticipate completing NDA filing as soon as possible for RYANODEX

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals reports positive results from pivotal animal study supporting the efficacy of RYANODEX for exertional heat stroke

* Robust and clinically meaningful treatment difference in favor of RYANODEX was statistically significant

* Eagle pharmaceuticals - eagle could be first to market with a potentially life-saving treatment for EHS, if approved by FDA, as early as mid-2017

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals - clinical and nonclinical components of development program provide adequate safety, efficacy data to complete our NDA submission