Dec 13 Freeman Fintech Corporation ltd
* major Transaction - Acquisition Of A Controlling Interest
In Wins Finance Holdings Inc.
* purchaser entered into share purchase agreement with
seller parties
* purchaser agreed to purchase, and sellers agreed to sell,
67.1% equity interest in target company at purchase price
* purchase price is lower of us$260mln or adjusted purchase
price
* purchaser is spectacular bid limited ; seller parties are
appelo ltd, wits global ltd and wang hong
