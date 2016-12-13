UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Dec 13 Viq Solutions Inc
* Awarded a major new contract with New South Wales police force for provision of secure transcription of police recordings
* Revenue expected for Spark & Cannon is AUD$2.085m per year based on historical workflow
* Contract term is three years with two options to extend for an additional year each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
RIYADH, May 20 A U.S.-Saudi arms deal to be signed on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, an official statement about the deal said.