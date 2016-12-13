Dec 13 Arconic Inc:

* Arconic to supply 3d printed nickel and titanium parts for Airbus airplanes under two new agreements

* Arconic Inc - Arconic expects to deliver first parts under both agreements in Q2 of 2017

* Arconic Inc - under a second deal, co will supply 3d printed titanium airframe brackets, also for a320 platform

