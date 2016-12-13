Dec 13 United States Steel Corp:

* United states steel adjusts hot strip mill operating configuration to support asset revitalization process

* United states steel - company will begin processing slabs on currently idled hot strip mill at granite city works in Granite City, Ill., in mid-February 2017

* Pickle line, cold mill and finishing lines at granite city works will continue to operate

* u. s. Steel intends to source slabs from its own domestic facilities

* Blast furnaces and steelmaking facilities will remain idled

* United states steel - plans to take periodic outages at Gary works , great lakes works, Mon valley works to improve capabilities and reliability of hot strip mills Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: